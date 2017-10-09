Wet weather worsens road conditions on Little River Road

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in Westfield are frustrated with construction on Little River Road on Monday.

The rain caused messy conditions on the road. In addition to road conditions drivers had to deal with delays.

“It seemed like it was getting better and then it got worse again and it seems like it’s in the exact same place,” one driver who usually takes that route told 22News. “There have been times when I’ve been late going to the doctor because I sat in that particular traffic, you know it’s been 20-25 minutes.”

The project is in its final phase according to a timeline sent to 22News from the City of Westfield.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid that road area if possible during the construction project.