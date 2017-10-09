CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – One of the greatest comfort foods is macaroni and cheese. Everyone deserves to have a little mac n’ cheese in their life, and that’s why we made vegan mac n’ cheese with Brenna De Souza and Lawron DeLisser from the Pulse Café.

Mac N Cheese:

3 cups dry macaroni

1 can coconut milk

1 ¼ cups water

¼ cup yeast flakes

2 tsp salt

½ cup raw cashew pieces

¼ cup pimentos

3 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp onion powder

Directions:

Cook macaroni in 5 quarts boiling water with 2 tsp salt until soft. While the pasta is cooking, add remaining ingredients and blend until a smooth and creamy texture is achieved. Sauce should resemble melted cheese in thickness. Drain cooked macaroni and return to pot. Pour blended mixture into hot, drained macaroni and cook together until thick. Cover and let sit 5 to 10 minutes before serving, or put in an oiled casserole dish or cast iron skillet, cover with seasoned bread crumbs, and bake.