CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – One of the greatest comfort foods is macaroni and cheese. Everyone deserves to have a little mac n’ cheese in their life, and that’s why we made vegan mac n’ cheese with Brenna De Souza and Lawron DeLisser from the Pulse Café.
Mac N Cheese:
- 3 cups dry macaroni
- 1 can coconut milk
- 1 ¼ cups water
- ¼ cup yeast flakes
- 2 tsp salt
- ½ cup raw cashew pieces
- ¼ cup pimentos
- 3 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp onion powder
Directions:
- Cook macaroni in 5 quarts boiling water with 2 tsp salt until soft.
- While the pasta is cooking, add remaining ingredients and blend until a smooth and creamy texture is achieved. Sauce should resemble melted cheese in thickness.
- Drain cooked macaroni and return to pot. Pour blended mixture into hot, drained macaroni and cook together until thick.
- Cover and let sit 5 to 10 minutes before serving, or put in an oiled casserole dish or cast iron skillet, cover with seasoned bread crumbs, and bake.