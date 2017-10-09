State awards $11.9-million in workforce training fund grants

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – October is Manufacturing Month and the state is commemorating by awarding $11.9 million in Workforce Training Fund Program grants to 121 Massachusetts companies, spurring workforce training of nearly 7,000 workers and creating over 1,000 projected new jobs in the Commonwealth.

The Workforce Training Fund provides grants of up to $250,000 to companies in Massachusetts to pay for employee training over a two-year period.Grants are awarded to projects that will upgrade worker’s skills, increase productivity, and enhance the competitiveness of Massachusetts businesses.Grants are matched by the award recipients.

The fund is a program is a program of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and is administered by Commonwealth Corporation, a quasi-public state agency that fosters partnerships between industry, education and workforce organizations.Learn more about the fund here.

Below is a listing of Western Massachusetts businesses receiving grant funding:

Chicopee: Mechanical Drive Components, Inc. was awarded $33,630 to train 9 workers; 1 additional job is expected to be added by 2019.

East Longmeadow: Maybury Material Handling was awarded $134,610 to train 80 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected to be added by 2019.

Easthampton: Rock Valley Tool, LLC was awarded $56,525 to train 23 workers; 1 additional job is expected to be added by 2019.

Granby: C&G Machine, Inc. was awarded $35,230 to train 9 workers; 1 additional job is expected to be added by 2019.

G reenfield: Valley Medical Group was awarded $242,850 to train 427 workers; 12 additional jobs are expected to be added by 2019.

Ludlow: Commercial Machine, Inc. was awarded $37,100 to train 10 workers; 1 additional job is expected to be added by 2019.

Luso Federal Credit Union was awarded $21,700 to train 32 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected to be added by 2019.

North Adams: BerkMatics was awarded $33,500 to train 10 workers; 1 additional job is expected to be added by 2019.

Springfield: Northstar Pulp and Paper was awarded $100,749 to train 65 workers; 8 additional jobs are expected to be added by 2019.

West Springfield: Cyalume Technologies was awarded $135,630 to train 98 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected to be added by 2019.

Westfield: Peerless Precision, Inc. was awarded $55,230 to train 23 workers; 1 additional job is expected to be added by 2019.

Precise Turning and Manufacturing Co. was awarded $29,890 to train 7 workers; 1 additional job is expected to be added by 2019.