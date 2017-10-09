State awards $11.9-million in workforce training fund grants

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – October is Manufacturing Month and the state is commemorating by awarding $11.9 million in Workforce Training Fund Program grants to 121 Massachusetts companies, spurring workforce training of nearly 7,000 workers and creating over 1,000 projected new jobs in the Commonwealth.
The Workforce Training Fund provides grants of up to $250,000 to companies in Massachusetts to pay for employee training over a two-year period.Grants are awarded to projects that will upgrade worker’s skills, increase productivity, and enhance the competitiveness of Massachusetts businesses.Grants are matched by the award recipients.
The fund is a program is a program of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and is administered by Commonwealth Corporation, a quasi-public state agency that fosters partnerships between industry, education and workforce organizations.Learn more about the fund here.
Below is a listing of Western Massachusetts businesses receiving grant funding: