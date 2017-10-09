Several statues vandalized on Columbus Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The debate over Christopher Columbus heats up every Columbus Day.

Many people say Christopher Columbus is an important part of American history, but others argue Christopher Columbus was not a hero.

Statues at Wooster Square in New Haven, and Harbor Park in Middletown were defaced with red paint. The paint has since been cleaned up, but similar issues have occurred across the country.

Some people are calling the acts disrespectful.

“I can’t even put into words how it makes me feel,” Michael Redmond said. “It’s disheartening, and it’s not part of what we are in our country, it’s how we got here.”

But not everyone agrees.

“I think Columbus slaughtered a lot of Native Americans, and that’s why they’re offended,” Carlos Santiago told 22News. “I don’t think you should celebrate someone who slaughtered people. But it’s been around for years.”

There haven’t been any incidents involving the statue on Main Street in Springfield, which has a stone that talks about the importance of Italian-American heritage.