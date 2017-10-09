Rainy weather doesn’t dampen Columbus Day leaf-peepers

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day is typically a popular time for leaf peeping, and this year’s was no exception!

Despite the rainy weather, many people came out to Atkins Farms in Amherst to pick apples and pumpkins.

They also went to check out the leaves in Hampshire County, which have started to change color.

Although the leaves are changing slower than usual this year, Holyoke resident Jared McPherson told 22News that he still thinks it’ll be a good season for leaf-peeping.

“I think they’ll end up changing around,” McPherson said. “It is New England, but I think if we hang in there, we’ll be pretty pleased.”

Leaves typically change colors between September and November.