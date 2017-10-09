Proposal aims to help tourism spots with marketing costs

BOSTON (WWLP) – A state proposal would allow cities and towns to form Tourism Destination Marketing Districts, which would receive funds to market the industries and attractions that their area offers to visitors.

It’s a move some lawmakers think could help bring in more revenue to those communities, but it’ll cost you.

Under the proposal, hotels would apply a surcharge to each night you stay in a hotel.

West Springfield State Representative Michael Finn filed the bill. Finn told 22News that the bill is flexible but the charge would be between 1 to 3 percent, amounting to about a dollar of the total bill after renting the room.

“For each dollar that’s invested in tourism you get a seven dollar return,” Finn explained. “Whether that’s money spent at local restaurants, going to local attractions, things of that nature.”

More than 50 percent of lodging business owners within the proposed tourism marketing district and the local governing board must approve of the petition.

The bill is currently under review by the state’s revenue committee.