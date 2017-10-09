Poll: NFL games viewership declining due to player protests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of Americans say they’ve stopped watching NFL football this season.

A poll released by Seton Hall University at the end of September found that of Americans who said they have stopped watching football, 47 percent said it was because of player protests of the national anthem.

At the VFW in Springfield, some members have stopped attending NFL games all together.

“The national anthem being played and them showing the players kneeling, we’ve had members say they can you turn it off, change it to another channel till the anthem is over,” said William Gagnon, a Springfield veteran. “Season tickets we’ve had members that have sold their season tickets. I’ve got a member that burned one.”

According to Ad Age, a marketing and advertising company, this year politics, hurricanes, and a move away from live coverage of pro-sports have all played a role in the decline in NFL viewership.