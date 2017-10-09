Petition calls to make Easthampton a sanctuary city

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization is trying to make Easthampton a “sanctuary city.”

The Easthampton Community Coalition wants the town to prohibit police from working with federal immigration officers on detainer requests.

A petition on their Facebook page calls for signatures to make their city a sanctuary city. It says Easthampton should be a safe and welcoming place for all people, including immigrants.

The coalition is asking the mayor to issue an executive order or pass an ordinance, to not allow Easthampton Police from following through with ICE detainer requests.

“I like the way Chief Alberti handles the situation now,” Easthampton resident Greg Tuderyn said. “He doesn’t go looking for trouble and as a result keeps the city safe for immigrants and everybody.”

The coalition says an ordinance or an executive order would make the city safer by improving community relationships with law enforcement.

They also say it would protect the city from liability that can result from honoring detainer requests.