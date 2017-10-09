Pet Corner: Aries

Name: Aries

Breed: Cat

Age: 2 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Aries was brought to Dakin as a stray nearly 2 weeks ago, and he’s waiting to be someone’s good pal. We don’t have any background information about him, but he’s very affectionate and friendly with people, so it looks like he’d be a fine companion for any person or family. Come meet this guy at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Events/Other Topics

50% Off Adoption Fees for Small Pets at Dakin on Saturday, October 21!

You can adopt any non-dog/puppy or non-cat/kitten pet at Dakin for half the adoption fee on Saturday, October 21. Our Springfield Adoption Center will be open 12:30-5:30pm that day, and Leverett will be open 12:30-4:30pm. Dakin’s “smalls” include (based on availability) rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, hamsters, ferrets, mice, rats, degus, chinchillas and gerbils.

