Operation Safe Campus targeting underage drinking

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Operation Safe Campus begins each year when college students throughout the Commonwealth return from summer break.

The initiative enforces more security in parking lots and on surrounding streets of liquor stores and bars known to serve students who are underage.

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg says that increased enforcement efforts saves lives and prevents tragedies.

In 2016, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission found 1,027 minors in possession or transporting alcoholic beverages and 223 adults buying alcohol for minors.

Investigators confiscated almost 400 cases of beer and 469 bottles of alcohol, preventing delivery to underage individuals.

In Massachusetts alone, the overall cost of alcohol abuse by youth is estimated at $1.4 billion.

More than 1,800 college students ages 18-24 die each year from alcohol related injuries.