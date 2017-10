CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Meetinghouse Road in Chicopee is closed to traffic due to a water main break Monday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the water main break was discovered at 6:15 a.m. in the area of 206 Meetinghouse Road.

Officers are at both ends of the street to detour traffic while crews work to repair the break.