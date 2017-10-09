Local business owners offering to buy controversial Dr. Seuss mural

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the Dr. Seuss Museum announced they would be removing a controversial mural, two local businessmen have offered to buy the artwork.

Local entrepreneur Peter Picknelly said the mural is a part of Springfield’s history, and he and his business partner are hoping to see it displayed somewhere in Springfield.

The mural made waves after three authors said they would boycott an event at the Dr. Seuss Museum due to racial stereotypes in the artwork.

The mural depicts a Chinese character from “And to think that I saw it on Mulberry Street,” Dr. Seuss first book.

Some people felt replacing the work would be a positive change.

“Let’s make it happy, be positive enrich and be happy,” said Daniel Carden of Enfield. “You know it’s gonna bring this country together being happy. Let’s remove all of these negative words and negative images and be positive. Do the right thing.”

Peter Picknelly and his business partner Andy Yee have offered to buy the mural in the hopes of displaying at places like the Basketball Hall of Fame or Union Station.

Picknelly said he was told the board would be meeting this week to discuss a possible sale, but the Museum’s media specialist said the mural is not for sale, and is the property of Dr. Seuss enterprises, run by the late author’s wife.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” said Donnelle Tennyson of Springfield. “I mean I think people take things out of proportion, and it’s what you make of it. I mean if you’re not looking at it in an offensive kind of way, then why not display it somewhere in Springfield?”

The museum said they plan to replace the artwork with a new mural featuring images from the author’s later works, but they have not said when that will be.