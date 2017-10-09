4 people injured in West Springfield accident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people have been taken to the hospital following a serious two-vehicle accident in West Springfield.

You can see in the photo above a truck and a car collided head-on.

The accident happened at the intersection of Morgan Road and Pease Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. That area is closed to traffic while police try to determine what caused the accident.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Adam Polastry told 22News it’s not clear how bad the injuries are.

As of right now, no one has been arrested or charged.