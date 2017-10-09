Escape plans encouraged during National Fire Prevention week

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One week in October is dedicated to fire safety. October 8 through the 14 is National Fire Prevention week.

The National Fire Protection Association is encouraging families to work on their home escape plans in the event of a fire.

The NFP said people should plan two ways out of every room in their home, and make sure their smoke detectors are in working order.

The NFP said practicing these escape plans now can save time in the event of a real fire.

“We recommend families practice such a plan at least once a month, with a full blown fire drill if you will,” said Mike Nothe of the Longmeadow Fire Department. “Someone can test the smoke alarms, families can practice escaping from the house, then meeting at a designated spot.”

The NFP recommends practicing escape plans during the day and at night, and making sure children know how to escape on their own.