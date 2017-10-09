Dr. Phil – “‘My wife enables our mooching, violent, lazy son who lives in our backyard'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Susan says she is desperate for Dr. Phil to help her 27-year-old son, JJ.

Susan claims her son is a lazy, stealing, unemployed, violent moocher who refuses to support himself or his 4-month-old son because he prefers to waste his days lying around drinking while she foots the bill, so she kicked him out.

Susan’s husband, Steven, says his wife went out and bought a camper van and relocated JJ from his bedroom to the garden in the backyard where she continues to bring food and even money out to him.

JJ claims his mother, Susan, is disrespectful and should do more to motivate him rather than constantly criticize him.

Susan and Steven say a mooching son doesn’t come cheap and claim to have spent almost $60,000 keeping up with the lifestyle to which JJ is accustomed. They also claim JJ has stolen upward of $28,000 worth of their most treasured possessions, including a diamond ring and a very rare coin collection to sell

for money to buy alcohol and drugs.

After witnessing several violent outbursts from JJ, Steven say enough is enough and points the finger directly at his wife, whom he calls the “ultimate enabler.”

