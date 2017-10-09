Controversial mural still up at Springfield’s Dr. Seuss Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The controversial mural depicting a Chinese character from Dr. Seuss’ first children’s book “And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street” still stands at the Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield, days after the decision was made to replace it with later works.

The decision to replace the mural has been controversial itself. It came after three local authors vowed to boycott an event at the museum, calling the mural a “jarring racial stereotype.”

Springfield Museums Director of Public Relations and Marketing Karen Fisk told 22News a message will be placed under the mural until it can be amended.

The note reads: This mural is the parade scene from Theodor Seuss Geisel’s first book for children, published in 1937 under the pen name Dr. Seuss, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.” In this book, as well as some works before 1955, including political cartoons, one can see characters that depict racial or other stereotypes common at that time. This image is a part of the history and evolution of Dr. Seuss. We hope it can be a teachable moment for parents and teachers to discuss with children why stereotypes can be hurtful.

Fisk also told 22News the mural is not for sale because it is property of Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Springfield businessman Peter Picknelly had offered to buy the mural over the weekend, as did western Massachusetts entrepreneur Andrew Yee.

Also among those against the decision to remove the mural is Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. He released a statement Friday asking Dr. Seuss Enterprises to reconsider.

