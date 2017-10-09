Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. ( WTNH ) — Police are keeping an eye on a Christopher Columbus statue in New Haven after officials say it was vandalized.

According to New Haven Police, the statue at Wooster Square had red paint thrown on it overnight Saturday. The words “kill the colonizer” were spray painted on the sidewalk nearby. The paint has been cleaned up.

The vandalism comes amid a great deal of controversy surrounding the man who’s historically known for discovering America. Many people across the country are no longer honoring Columbus. Some cities across the country are replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day or Native Americans Day. However, others continue to honor Columbus.

Officials are investigating the incident.

“I wish it didn’t have to happen. There’s no need to do it,” said Alexa Benner of New Haven. “It’s really at this point a waste of resources. I mean, he could be patrolling downtown, around the streets. He shouldn’t have to babysit a statue.”

Several Christopher Columbus statues in New York City have been vandalized over the past few weeks. Police are now guarding a statue in Columbus Circle, to make sure it isn’t vandalized before Columbus Day.