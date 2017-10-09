ATM broken into on Federal Street in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown police are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity on Federal Street Monday to contact them, after an ATM was broken into.

Administrative Assistant to the Belchertown Police Chief David Squires told 22News officers were called to the Bank of America ATM located at 11 Federal Street Monday morning.

Squires said the ATM was broken into and an undetermined amount of money was taken from the machine.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belchertown Police Officer Michael Roney at 413-323-6685.