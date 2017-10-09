A call for unity after controversial Holyoke High School assembly

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The superintendent of Holyoke Public Schools is calling for unity after a assembly at Holyoke High School allegedly turned divisive.

Members of the Holyoke High School community were addressed in a joint letter from Superintendent of Schools Stephen Zrike and Interim Principal Dana Brown on Monday, regarding the situation.

According to the letter, some performances at the high school’s recent Latino Heritage Month assembly were not subjected to sufficient review. Some students were allegedly offended by certain acts.

“For this, we express our regret and take full responsibility,” the letter reads.

The joint letter goes on to say that a student allegedly created a list of names of students he or she felt disrespected by. As it was shared and re-posted across social media platforms, the superintendent and principal said an unknown person added something about “smacking” the students on the list. The school system is now working with the Holyoke Police Department to investigate the post.

“Appropriate action will be taken with regard to any individual who is found to be advocating violence against any member of the Holyoke Public Schools’ community,” the letter reads.

According to the statement, Holyoke Public Schools will begin a renewed effort to foster and maintain an inclusive culture and educational environment when class resumes Tuesday.

“We must seize this moment as an opportunity to come together as a school community and to promote the inclusivity and diversity that makes our school and our students so special.”

The issue began to receive attention following a report Sunday on the blog Turtle Boy Sports.