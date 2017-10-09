31st annual Pulaski Day Parade in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pulaski Day Parade was held in Northampton on Monday.

Many people came out to celebrate their Polish heritage at the 31st annual Pulaski Day Parade.

The parade began at 11:00 a.m. on King Street in Northampton. Bands and Polish organizations from across western Massachusetts marched to Main Street and then to Pulaski Park.

This event honors the military service of Revolutionary War hero General Casimir Pulaski.

It also celebrates Polish culture and the many Polish immigrants who settled in this area.

“We’re celebrating the Polish heritage and General Pulaski, and it’s held every year on Columbus Day,” Northampton resident John Spencer said. “I like seeing the people come out.”

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz, Senate President Stan Rosenberg, and Northwestern District Attorney all marched in this year’s parade.