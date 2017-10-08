CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the elaborate soap opera called “The Mountain Between Us,” the couple that survives together will eventually sleep together.

Idris Elba does the best he can, battling the script as well as the elements in this predictable love story. Kate Winslet’s still having a tough time hiding her British accent playing an American.

Strangers on a plane thrown together just in time for their death defying crash into the wilderness. Other than believing it’s really that cold in the isolated middle of nowhere, their predicament doesn’t get us too excited, despite Elba’s best efforts.

Winslet’s much too preoccupied with keeping her accent from slipping to give a first rate performance. By the time Winslet finds herself in still more jeopardy, you’re hoping our survivors find themselves a nice, abandoned cabin to dry out in, and have the censors decide if their romance deserves a PG-13 rating.

“The Mountain Between Us” only resembles the kind of tearjerker Hollywood used to be so famous for. Watching “The Mountain Between Us” is like reading the script and staying two pages ahead of the action.

The adventures of the soon-to-be passionate lovers is so predictable, but considering the shortage of romantic movies these days, you might not be put off by the lackluster 2 stars. But frankly, after an hour of “The Mountain Between Us,” I wish someone would have rescued me…

Rated PG-13

1 hour 45 minutes

Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges