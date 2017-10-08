Springfield JCC helps celebrate Sukkot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A two holiday celebration at the Springfield Jewish Community Center that brought together people of all faiths.

It’s the holiday of Sukkot, which celebrates the God given bounty of food sustaining the ancient Israelites led by Moses out of Egypt.

For a more contemporary generation, the Jewish community center brought together many young people for a Western Massachusetts SUkkahfest.

Michelle Anfang, the event organizer, told 22news, “So this is to remind us not only of the bounty of the earth but it remind us of the bounty of our unity. Look at all the different groups that we have, all Jews and non-Jews.”

The two day event was held on the sprawling grounds of the Jewish community center.