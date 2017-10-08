Our Lady of the Rosary celebrates 100th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield church founded by Polish immigrants in the early part of the last century observed a milestone Sunday.

Parishioners at the Our Lady of The Rosary church observed the 100th anniversary of their Liberty Heights neighborhood church, with an early afternoon Mass.

Many who attended have ancestors who participated in the founding of their church, back in 1917.

Longtime parishioner Jennie Benton has been affiliated with the church almost her entire life. She told 22News, “I had my communion here, it’s where we got married – the church burned down so we got married in the school hall – we celebrated with a polka mass here.”

Following their religious service recognizing the 100th anniversary, Our Lady of the Rosary parishioners held a celebration banquet at their historic church.