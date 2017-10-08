Nate moving north and what it means for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nate made landfall as a category 1 hurricane Saturday night bringing flooding rains and gusty winds to the coast of Mississippi and Alabama.

As of Sunday afternoon, Nate is a tropical depression moving northeast towards the mid-Atlantic and eventually New England.

What this means for western Massachusetts:

Timing: Periods of rain expected throughout the day, heaviest of the rain early Monday morning and late Monday afternoon. Expect showers in between. Drying out Monday night. Rain could be steady at times.

How Much Rain: 1-2 inches of rain

Main Concern: Minor street flooding. Most lawns and fields need this beneficial rain we will be getting and will soak right into the ground

It will continue to stay warm, muggy, and breezy throughout the day. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question either.