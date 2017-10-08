Members bring pets to get blessed at St. Stanislaus School

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The faithful brought their pets to the St. Stanislaus School in Chicopee Sunday afternoon for the annual blessing of the animals.

The pastor of St. Stanislaus Basilica officiated the blessing of dozens of animals, as he has done for so many years.

As in previous years, many parishioners brought their pets for the blessing that occurred one week after the feast of St. Francis.

Father Joseph Benicewicz told 22News, “Francis had a great love of god in the people but in the creation and so we have the animal blessing as part of his great legacy for all that god has created.”

Most of the animals brought the St. Stanislaus School for the blessing were dogs, but as you can see there was a wide range of animals whose owners find this blessing so meaningful to them.