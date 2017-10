(CNN) – McDonald’s is introducing the McVegan burger…In Finland, anyway.

In a trial run, the chain is offering a meatless, soy patty on a quarter-pounder bun in five restaurants around the city of Tampere.

The burger includes a vegan McFeast sauce, ketchup, mustard, fresh tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle slices.

McDonald’s says customer feedback will determine whether the McVegan burger goes forward.