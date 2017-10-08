Mass shooting response training to take place on campus of STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A week ago Sunday a gunmen opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding nearly 500. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S history.

Springfield Police commissioner John Barbieri discussed the tactical response unit’s new home, at the Paul Fenton Public Safety Annex, “Unfortunately what we’re seeing is a prevalence across the country of really violent armed incidents, that require the type of response, that the average men and women in uniform, is now prepared and equipped to deal with.”

Tactical response unit, better known as the “swat team” are used in highly dangerous situations, like the incident in Las Vegas.

Now Joel Paredes wants to teach civilians how to survive, he told 22News, “I think it’s helpful to consider these circumstances and ask yourself ‘what would you do’ and ‘how you would respond.’ And have that conversation with your friends and family. God forbid you’re in that situation, you at least have some idea, some sort of plan.”

Eric Stratton, of STC consulting in South Hadley told 22News, “We’re going to show people, how, if someone was to be bleeding, how to control the bleeding, until the fire department, ems, or the police department, can get there.”

22News spoke with Stratton, while providing gun training.

He’s a paramedic, with a background in law enforcement. Since 2001 his company STC Consulting, has taught law enforcement officers, first responders, and civilians how to respond to life threatening emergencies.

Stratton added, “So we’re going to teach them how to take stuff that they would normally have while out. A woman’s scarf, a man’s belt, shoe laces, boot laces, paper towels.”

Stratton’s Community Response to the Active Threat training will take place at the Western Massachusetts Regional Police Academy on the campus of Springfield Technical Community College on November 4th.

The event is free to the public.