Hundreds of motorcycles will ride in support of those fighting cancer

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Today’s motorcycle run is raising money for the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and Sunday’s ride will start off with a pink pancake breakfast at 10 a.m. at Harley Davidson in Southampton. The event was started in 2013 to recognize those struggling with all types of cancer, cancer survivors, and the loved ones that have been lost to the disease.

The ride was started by cancer survivor Bob Kaine Alves after battling cancer and receiving treatment at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center. The ride is open to people of all ages, and hundreds of motorcycle riders and their passengers will make the trip from Southampton to Chicopee. Check in for Sunday’s ride will begin at 10 a.m., and the pink pancake breakfast is included in the cost of the ticket to ride.

When the riders reach the American Legion in Chicopee, there will be an after party with live entertainment to celebrate.