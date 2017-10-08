How to keep a fire from becoming fatal

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Today’s homes burn faster than ever according to the National Fire Protection Association, and this years national fire prevention week is aimed at encouraging families to form two escapes plans in the event of a fire.

Fires can be a chaotic situation, so it’s important to make your escape plan now, and avoid panic later should a fire actually start in your home. According to the NFPA, your fire escape plan should include working smoke alarms, two ways out of each room (typically a door and a window) and an outside meeting place, like a tree or mailbox located a safe distance from the home. According to the NFPA, today’s home furnishings combined with the fact that newer homes often have more open spaces are just two of the reasons that today’s homes burn faster than ever.

The NFPA said it is a misconception that you will have minutes to escape your home in the event of a fire, and this fire safety prevention week they are reminding people that “every second counts”, The NFPA said a practiced home escape plan helps to make sure people don’t waste precious time trying to figure out how to get out in the event of a fire.

The NFPA said families should practice their home escape plans twice a year