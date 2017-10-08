Gray On The Outside Looking In Will Race Next Weekend At Thompson

BELCHERTOWN, MA – Barry Gray out of Belchertown is on the outside looking in with two races remaining in the Granite State Pro Stock Series. Next weekend, the series will head to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the 55th annual Sunoco World Series Of Racing to be held next weekend.

Gray knows he will be heading into Mike O’Sullivan’s background as the Springfield native has run a lot of laps at the 5/8 mile oval. Gray told 22News that O’Sullivan is very good there.

“Very dominate. He has won a lot of races. I haven’t raced a lot there. Will just get the car dialed in the best we can and will take it for what its worth.” Gray Said

Coming down to the last two races, Mike O’Sullivan out of Springfield, Scott McMichael, and Barry Gray are in contention for the championship. Gray has had a rough season. He told 22News there has been a lot of wreckage this season but when he shows up, he is usually in contention and go to do the best he can to win races..

The good out of the season is Gray and his team have been working hard on the car. He has learned a lot as Jeremy Davis out of New Hampshire is also working on the car and coming up with the setups. Gray has gone to some tracks and has missed the setup. Gray is the defending champion of the Granite State Pro Stock Series.

” Its almost like after you win the championship, you’ve got the next year blue for some reason. It happens to a lot of people. I’ve been down that road multiples of occasions. All in all its been a good season and we’re still looking forward.” Gray Said

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will be one of 18 divisions racing in the 2017 edition of the 55th annual Sunoco World Series. They will be a one day event with practice ,qualifying heat races, and the 60 lap feature race on Friday. The event will be three days next weekend.