Finally beneficial rain for western Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a couple of weeks now since western Massachusetts saw a steady rainfall. Lawns that haven’t been watered have turned different shades of brown. Some leaves have also turned brown and fallen off the trees.

Looking at the latest US Drought Monitor that is updated every week, most of western Massachusetts is in the abnormally dry category, which is the lowest on the drought scale.

With Nate moving north, western Massachusetts is expected to get some beneficial rain for the valley.

22News went to Kosinski Farms in Westfield, who said the lack of rain has made it hard to get work done out in the fields, because of how dusty and dry its been. Michael Kosinski told 22News, “What a lot of people don’t realize is that your fruit crops actually set their buds for next year right now, so without this rain we’d be out there irrigating and trying to get their fruit for next year, so even though this seems late it’s very helpful for 2018.”

Kosinkski also told 22News some crops are down in size because of the lack of rain.

The rain we got Sunday and expect to get Monday will be of some help.