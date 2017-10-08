AIC blood drive comes at a key time for Red Cross

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American International College hockey team hosted a blood drive at the MassMutual Center in Springfield Sunday.

Although this blood drive was planned months ago, the players remarked how timely it is to help the American Red Cross meet the increasing need.

Team captain Bryne Christin told 22News, “The red cross made it apparent. It was planned months ago, but with what happened in Vegas, we saw the need for blood.”

The blood drive also coincided with a need for blood for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The Red Cross supplies about 40-percent of the nation’s blood during emergencies.