(WWLP) – Our 22News family got a little bigger tonight. 22News producer Kara Walsh had her baby girl last night.

Melody Rose Walsh was born at 8 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 inches long. She was born on her exact due date.

Kara, Melody, her sister Josie and her dad, former 22News reporter Ryan Walsh are all happy and healthy and we want to send our congratulations to the entire family.