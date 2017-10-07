Ware police need help identifying couple accused of fraud

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Ware are asking for your help to identify a couple accused of fraud.
Ware Police posted these surveillance camera images of the suspects from the Honeyland Farms convenience store. It’s where this man and a woman allegedly made fraudulent purchases using an elderly woman’s credit card.
Ware couple accused of fraud
Ware couple accused of fraud x
Latest Galleries
-
Ware couple accused of fraud
-
Katherine Reutter-Adamek’s childhood photos
-
Model Olympian: Joey Mantia
-
Model Olympian: Mariah Bell
-
Mariah Bell’s childhood photos
-
Model Olympian: Nathan Chen
-
Model Olympians: Maia and Alex Shibutani
-
Maia and Alex Shibutani’s childhood photos
-
Bryan Fletcher’s childhood photos
-
Model Olympian: Bryan Fletcher
If you recognize these people call the Ware Police Department or you can anonymously email them a tip.