Ware police need help identifying couple accused of fraud

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Ware are asking for your help to identify a couple accused of fraud.

Ware Police posted these surveillance camera images of the suspects from the Honeyland Farms convenience store. It’s where this man and a woman allegedly made fraudulent purchases using an elderly woman’s credit card.

If you recognize these people call the Ware Police Department or you can anonymously email them a tip.