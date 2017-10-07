Ware police need help identifying couple accused of fraud

Photo Courtesy: Ware Police Department

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Ware are asking for your help to identify a couple accused of fraud.

Ware Police posted these surveillance camera images of the suspects from the Honeyland Farms convenience store. It’s where this man and a woman allegedly made fraudulent purchases using an elderly woman’s credit card.

Ware couple accused of fraud

If you recognize these people call the Ware Police Department or you can anonymously email them a tip.

