Owner of Student Prince restaurant offers to buy controversial mural

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke out again Saturday against removing the mural from the Dr. Seuss Museum.

At the Fort restaurant in downtown Springfield, flanked by own Peter Picknelly and restaurant executive Andrew Yee, the mayor again urged that the mural be retained.

.@StudentPrince8 owners Andy Yee & Peter Picknelly offer to purchase the #DrSeuss mural in question to display it in their restaurant pic.twitter.com/Useo5LEXpq — CityofSpringfield,MA (@SpfldMACityHall) October 7, 2017

Yee, a first generation Chinese-American has no problem with the mural. “My parents emigrated here from China in the 1950s. When I looked at it, I did not took in any offense. Because back in the 1930’s that’s how our ancestors came to this country,” said Andrew Yee Restaurant Executive.

“If the Springfield museums for whatever reason or Dr. Seuss industries want to take down that mural, we’ll buy the mural,” said Peter Picknelly Owner of the Student Prince Prince Restaurant.

Peter Picknelly added, he’d be willing to put the mural on display in his restaurant so people will be able to preserve that memory.