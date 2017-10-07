State law makers considering gun modification ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Law makers from both sides of the aisle have submitted bills to ban bump stocks in Massachusetts.

Bump stock devices fit over semi-automatic rifles, allowing the gun to operate more like a machine gun, firing as many as 800 rounds a minute. State Rep David Linsky, a democrat, has filed legislation that would ban devices that increase the number of rounds per minute a gun can fire. State senator Bruce Tarr, a republican sponsored a bill this week that would outlaw devices that give guns like rifles and shotguns the ability to fire more like a machine gun.

Congress is also considering taking steps to regulate bump stock devices. The National Rifle Association said earlier this week that these devices should face more scrutiny, saying devices that make semi-automatic weapons operate like an automatic should be “subject to additional regulations”.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker has also stated his support for a ban on bump stock devices.