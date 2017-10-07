Springfield College Men’s Basketball team spends day giving back

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield College Men’s Basketball team gave back Saturday afternoon.

Deb Jones, the assistant director for the Center for Human Development, told 22News, “It’s a Saturday. It’s a beautiful day. They could be doing a million other things.”

But they’re not, the Springfield College Men’s Basketball team decided to spend their Saturday, paying it forward.

Instead of practicing their moves on the court, they showed off their green thumbs, by donating their time to beautify the Center for Human Development’s yard on Allen street, to reflect good work that goes on inside.

The house serves as a safe haven for young girls ages 13-18, looking for another shot at life.`

Jake Ross, the team’s sophomore guard, told 22News, “They’ve been thru some struggles and to see us coming and giving an effort, I think it shows them, a little bit about what the community is. And they’re people out there who care.”

And that’s the message Assistant Director Deb Jones wants to teach the girls.

She told 22News, they recently volunteered at the Cancer House of Hope, where they performed gardening work.

Jones said it’s a true testament of reaping what you sow, “There are still good people. I want the girls to understand that and that it’s much better being on the giving end. Because at this age and time, they like to receive, but they need to pay it forward.”

The team planted flowers and mums, and spread mulch, as the finishing touch.

All while paying extra attention to detail. The team enjoyed some bonding time and even shared a few laughs.

New Coach, Sam Leal told 22News, he hopes their day of Service, will lead to more support on the basketball court, “We’re glad that we could help out in the community and we look forward to having as much support as well.”

And after all the work was done. The team finally got a chance to mix a little business with pleasure.