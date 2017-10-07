Shooting investigation in Holyoke, near the bridge to South Hadley

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A shooting in Holyoke. Holyoke Police were not available to comment, State police Lt. Bendhan Shugrue told 22News they are assisting Holyoke in some type of shooting investigation.

Our 22News cameras observed several Holyoke and state police cruisers in the area of 97 Lyman Street near the bridge to South Hadley.

Several 22News viewers alerted us to this shooting, which happened around 8:30 Saturday night. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

22News will continue to try and get information and bring it to you on air and online at WWLP.com.