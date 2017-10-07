Pumpkin Fest brought crowds of families to Florence Saturday

FLORENCE, MASS. (WWLP) – Even though it hasn’t been feeling like fall, fall festivities here in the Pioneer Valley continued on. 22News went to Pumpkin Fest at Look Park in Florence to find people didn’t mind that the weather was milder than a typical autumn day.

22News took a ride up and down I-91 to find nothing but bright colors popping from some of the trees.

However, already by 11 a.m. Saturday morning, temperatures were in the mid 60s, already passing our average high temperature for this time of the year.

Look Park in Florence was having their 6th annual Pumpkin Fest. People came dressed for fall and summer-like weather. One resident from Northampton told 22News she prefers the warmer weather in the fall.

Sofia Sarigiandes, from Northampton, told 22News, “I love this, all of it. It’s beautiful, we get to hang out on the hammock a little longer in the backyard, and the boys get to be outside a lot longer. They aren’t cold. It’s fantastic.”

Fall started September 22nd but since than we have felt more above average temperatures than average.

Pumpkin Fest could easily be explained as celebrating the season of fall. There were carnival games, bounce houses, and pumpkin painting for all ages.

Sebastian Ross, Operations Coordinator at Look Park, told 22News that Pumpkin Fest was about “Getting the kids out of the house, first month into school, it’s a wrap-up event for the fall. It’s the last weekend of all of our attractions opening, and it’s just a great event to bring the kids out and celebrate fall.”

Whether it felt like fall or not, people enjoyed their fall activities.