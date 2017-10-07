New report details Florida airport shooting that killed 5

People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 30-page report released by a Florida sheriff’s office details how an Alaska man waited at the baggage carousel for several minutes last January before being paged by Delta Airlines to come to the service desk.

The airline was paging 27-year-old Esteban Santiago to pick up his gun after his flight arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. Minutes later, authorities say Santiago killed five people and wounded six others.

Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, has pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment. The Justice Department may seek the death penalty.