Highly venomous spiders and scorpions left at Massachusetts Petco

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) – Four highly venomous spiders and six scorpions are now in safe hands after being found in the public restroom of the North Andover Petco, where someone had abandoned them in assorted plastic containers.

Joan Gallagher, of Rainforest Reptile Shows, said, “You’re jeopardizing the public, and you’re jeopardizing the life of this animal.”

The scorpions obviously need to be handled with great care, but it’s the six-eyed sand spiders that pose the greatest risk.

“First of all, let me say this. This is not normal. We do not see this every day,” said Gallagher.

Michael Ralbovsky and Joan Gallagher of Rainforest Reptile Shows in Beverly are the animal educators now handling these exotic creatures while local and environmental police investigate. The six-eyed sand spider, a cousin of the African brown recluse spider, belongs to the genus Sicarius, which means “murderer” in Latin. It rarely bites humans, but if it did there is no anti-venom.

“This spider is going to cause some real problems. The cyto-toxic venoms actually just pop the cells. Explode them,” said Ralbovsky. “So you would have dead tissue. But it would be extensive dead tissue,” added Gallagher.

Reporter question: “Could this kill you?”

“Probably,” answered Ralbovsky.

None of these insects are illegal in Massachusetts, so there was no reason the owner could not have done the right thing and turned them over to an expert handler.

“This makes me furious that someone would dump these animals. You know we have enough problems with people not liking animals,” said Ralbovsky.

Copyright 2017 CNN / WCVB