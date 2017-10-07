Fourth annual National Association of Hispanic Nurses held in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Association of Hispanic Nurses held their fourth annual scholarship fundraising gala Saturday night in Agawam.

Nurses representing hospitals and health centers from all over Western Massachusetts gathered to give awards and scholarships to current and future nurses.

The National Hispanic Nurses Association holds the event annually to raise funds for scholarships for Hispanic nurses and nursing students to further their education in healthcare.

The mission of the organization is to improve the health and well-being of the community through nursing practices unique to Hispanic culture.

The proceeds of Saturday nights event will go toward helping young Hispanic nurses continue their education in healthcare.

Marisol Ramos told 22News, “It’s a way to say thank you and support the dream by offering scholarships from The National Hispanic Nurses Association and that’s what we do here at the gala every year.”

Ramos told 22News up to 6 scholarships will be awarded to Hispanic nursing students.

The National Association of Hispanic Nurses will be celebrating the program’s anniversary during National Hispanic Heritage Month which runs till October 15th.