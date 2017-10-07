Former AIC Men’s Hockey player Kevin Collins honored

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former AIC Men’s Hockey player Kevin Collins was honored Saturday night for being the first yellow jacket to be inducted into the USA Hockey Hall of Fame.

Collins was part of the program from 1968-1972. Following his time at AIC, Collins became an NHL Official officiating over 2,000 regular season contests.

Even though his career has brought him all around the world, he told 22News he’ll never forget his roots in Springfield.

“It taught me dedication and passion and commitment to the love of the game. It helped me so when I went on to officiate it gave me the roots to be successful,” said Collins.

Collins will be inducted into The Hall of Fame in Boston on December 13th.