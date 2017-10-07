Food of Italy attracted a large gathering at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The food of Italy attracted a large gathering late this Saturday afternoon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in Springfield’s south end.

The food festival’s a tradition on the Saturday before Columbus day. These are Classic recipes Italian immigrants brought to Western Massachusetts.

The church hall was filled almost from the moment the doors opened at 4:30 this Saturday afternoon.

Brian Rueli of Agawam never misses the event.

As the hungry crowd keeps growing larger, these delicacies will not go to waste, and if you haven’t had your dinner yet, the Italian food festival continues until eight o’clock this evening at the Mount Carmel church in Springfield’s south end.