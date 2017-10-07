Family has photo shoot with bear in their yard

APOPKA, FL (CNN/WKMG) – There’s still plenty of debris in Apopka leftover from Hurricane Irma. But that’s not what attracted a crowd of civilians, police, and television reporters.

A black bear was not the neighborhood guest Dustin Radney was expecting, but…he didn’t seem to mind.

“Just a bear hanging out in the neighborhood. Just a 400 pound bear,” Radney said.

It’s Radney’s sense of humor that has people talking online. Whether it was his commentary on the bear: “This is what’s wrong with nature today. They don’t eat healthy. That’s why they’re so fat. They’re obese.” Or Photoshopping his son onto the bear, or creating a possible Christmas card with one of his neighbors.

“It was really entertaining. He was just chilling and eating some trash, and after he was done eating the trash, he took about an hour nap,” Radney said.

In addition to the Orange County deputies who were monitoring the bear, one of things you couldn’t see from the pictures and video was just how far away the bear was from everybody else. Something to keep in mind, should you encounter one on your own.

“We were about 50 yards away from the bear and there were cops on either side of us while we were taking our pictures,” said Radney.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants people to remember to never approach a bear. Try to secure your trash and only put it out when necessary. Bears stock up on calories this time of the year, right before winter.

Copyright 2017 CNN / WKMG