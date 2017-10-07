Dr. Seuss Museum is planning to remove controversial mural

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A controversial mural, will be removed, from the Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield, because of racial concerns.

The mural, depicted this picture, from the book, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.” Three local children’s book authors, recently said, they would boycott an event at the museum, due to the quote “jarring racial stereotype.” The museum has canceled the event that the authors promised to boycott.

22News attempted to go to the Dr. Seuss museum to show you the mural, but we were not allow in. A 22News employee went back to the museum Friday night, as a paying customer, to take these cell-phone photographs of the controversial image.

The museum has not said when the mural, will be taken down.

Mayor Sarno issues statement on the Dr. Seuss Museum mural: pic.twitter.com/8l5P9HpuWp — CityofSpringfield,MA (@SpfldMACityHall) October 6, 2017