Computer problems at Mohegan Sun causes serious delays

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Computer problems at Mohegan Sun caused some serious delays for travelers on Friday night. Lines stretched out the door as people waited for hours to check into their hotels at the resort/casino.

Rebecca Bogaerts said that she tried to check into the hotel as her and her husband were on their honeymoon, but when they arrived, hotel employees said they couldn’t check anyone in because their computers were down.

News 8 reached out to Mohegan Sun for more details but did not immediately hear back.