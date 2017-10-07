Community members honored with lifetime achievement award in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center held their annual ACE Awards to honor select Valley Health Systems employees.

The event honored two community members for a lifetime achievement award for their hard work and dedication to Holyoke Medical center and the Holyoke community.

Holyoke Medical Center President & CEO Spiros Hatiras told 22News Saturday night was the Oscars of medicine.

He said though only certain people get awards, the night is a chance to honor everyone for their work in healthcare, “We have a great crew, our employees the last few years have been trying very hard to change the culture of Holyoke Medical Center, which we have really achieved. It’s very evident in the valley and through what the patients tell us.”

The event also gave out awards for best physician, best caregiver and best leader.