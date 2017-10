(WPRI) – Boston Bruins forward and Rhode Island native Noel Acciari will sit out the next six weeks while he recovers from surgery on a broken finger.

The team made the announcement Saturday morning.

Acciari, a 25-year-old Johnston native and Providence College graduate, broke his left index finger during Wednesday night’s season opener,a 4-3 win over Nashville.

He totaled five points last year in 29 games played.