CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After rotting in last winter’s awful “The Mummy,” Tom Cruise redeems himself in “American Made.” He’s the greedy airline pilot easily corrupted by the CIA.

It’s a true story revealing CIA dirty tricks with all its rewards in the 1970s. Now what would you do if one day, a mysterious government agency operative showed up, offering you a snazzy private plane, with only a few strings attached?

Pretty soon, Cruise’s Barry Seal character is delivering contraband to the Contras in Nicaragua, and it’s only the start to his shadowy activities in Latin America. The picture puts a lighthearted spin on Seal’s nefarious adventures.

It doesn’t take much to make him beholden to the drug lords of South America, which worries Mrs. Seal that her husband’s new-found success is heading for a crash landing.

For most of the way, “American Made” plays it fast and loose with the wages of corruption. No, this is no plodding “Mummy,” it’s a delightful Tom Cruise deep in mischief. Even the incorruptible Mrs. Cruise eventually gets into the spirit.

“American Made” has all the snap and crackle of what you’d expect from a slick satire lampooning American morality. Tom Cruise makes certain we only notice him, since there’s no one else in the cast even remotely familiar.

Despite his quirk, “American Made” makes it as prime Saturday night entertainment with 3 stars. Like the career of the Cruise character, it’s lots of fun, while it lasts…

Rated R

1 Hour 50 Minutes

Tom Cruise, Sarah Wright, Domhnall Gleeson